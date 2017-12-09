Khaira scores 2 as Oilers beat struggling Canadiens 6-2

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price watches as the puck comes off the post following a shot by Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Michael Cammalleri (13) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price as Canadiens' Tomas Plekanec defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic slides in against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a glove save against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price gives up a goal to Edmonton Oilers' Jujhar Khaira during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) celebrates with teammates Oscar Klefbom (77), Mark Letestu (55), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Connor McDavid after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw, left, fights with Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Laurent Brossoit gives up a goal to Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi as Canadiens' Jeff Petry defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

MONTREAL -- Jujhar Khaira had a career-high two goals to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Mike Cammalleri, Milan Lucic, Oscar Klefbom and Yohann Auvitu also scored for the Oilers, who have won four of their last six. Laurent Brossoit stopped 22 shots.

Alex Galchenyuk and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal, which has lost three straight at home (0-2-1) since a five-game winning streak. Carey Price was pulled 2:24 into the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Antti Niemi replaced him and stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

Cammalleri, a former Canadiens player, broke in alone and saw his wrist shot trickle through 7:36 into the game. It was Cammalleri's third goal in three games against Montreal this season, having scored twice while with Los Angeles before his trade to the Oilers. He will face the Canadiens again Dec. 23 in Edmonton.

Price made a deft move to stop a shot from behind his net, but then saw his soft pass picked off by Ryan Strome and sent to Khaira, who jammed it in before the goalie could get back at 11:37.

Price was slow to get across his net as a rebound came off the end boards for Khaira to shoot into an open side 1:11 into the second to make it 3-0.

Lucic scored a power-play goal on an off-wing wrist shot from the right circle at 2:24, prompting the goaltending change. Connor McDavid got a point in a fourth straight game on the play.

Galchenyuk drifted to the front of the net in time to redirect Jeff Petry's feed past Brossoit on a power play with 6:16 remaining in the second to get Montreal on the scoreboard.

Brendan Gallagher took two minor penalties early in the third and Edmonton capitalized on the second one as Klefbom's point shot went in off Montreal defenseman Karl Alzner's skate at 2:39.

Auvitu finished a rush with McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi at 3:09 to push the lead to 6-1.

Danault capped the scoring with 4:02 remaining.

NOTES: Khaira has five points in four outings since sitting out two games two weeks ago. ... Jonathan Drouin returned to the Montreal lineup after missing four games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Toronto on Sunday night.

Canadiens: Host New Jersey on Thursday night.