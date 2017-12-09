Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/9/2017 8:52 AM

Actress Fran Drescher hosts Hanukkah celebration

Associated Press
BOSTON -- Actress Fran Drescher is hosting a major Hanukkah celebration in Boston.

"The Nanny" star will host a celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights on Saturday at the Union for Reform Judaism's convention at the Hynes Convention Center.

The organization says it's the largest Jewish religious gathering in North America, with some 5,500 Jewish leaders from 57 states and provinces in attendance.

The organization says the Hanukkah celebration will include stories and songs highlighting Hanukkah as a "call for more social justice and compassion in the world."

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and is celebrated for eight days and nights. The holiday runs from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20 this year.

