updated: 12/9/2017 8:33 AM

Indianapolis symphony sees record ticket sales for 5th year

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra says it had record ticket sales for the fifth straight year while bouncing back from an operating deficit a year ago.

Symphony officials say its 181 performances during the 2016-17 season had a total concert attendance of about 295,000 people. Ticket sale revenue jumped 21 percent to $10.7 million, with stronger sales for its Christmas season shows and summer outdoor concerts at Conner Prairie in Fishers.


The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the symphony had a $27,000 budget surplus after an operating loss of about $560,000 for 2015-16.

That was the symphony's first deficit since operating in the red for five straight years before it made big spending cuts following a 2012 lockout of musicians during which five weekends of performances were canceled.

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com

