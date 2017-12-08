Usmanov urges IOC to let Russia flag fly at 2018 Olympics

The logo of the Russian Olympic Committee is mounted at the entrance of the head office in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The International Olympic Committee has barred the Russian team from competing at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February over widespread doping at the last Winter Games in 2014. Associated Press

A woman waves a Russian flag outside of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in front of the Olympic Rings prior to the opening of the first day of the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the IOC headquarters, in Pully near Lausanne, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals despite orchestrated doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday. (Jean-Christophe Bott, Keystone via AP) Associated Press

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- A leading Russian sports official has urged the IOC to reverse a ban on the country's flag from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Alisher Usmanov, the president of the International Fencing Federation, says the legal principle of "No guilt - no punishment" means clean Russian athletes are being denied "basic human rights."

Usmanov, writing in an open letter to International Olympic Committee executive board members, says "discrimination in any form contradicts the principles of the Olympic Movement."

The board is chaired by IOC President Thomas Bach, an Olympic gold medalist in fencing. The IOC imposed a range of sanctions on Russia for organized doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Usmanov asks the IOC to let Russian gold medalists "reach the summit of their dream and see the flag of their motherland in Pyeongchang's sky."