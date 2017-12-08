Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/8/2017 10:15 AM

Injured Bills QB Taylor still a game-time decision vs Colts

By MARK LUDWICZAK
Associated Press
 
 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bills coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on Friday. Taylor has been limited at practice all week after injuring his knee in the first play from scrimmage against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

If Taylor can't play, rookie Nathan Peterman will start for Buffalo. Peterman has started one game for Buffalo this year, throwing five interceptions in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. He completed 6 of 15 passes against the Patriots in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss.

The Bills expect Kelvin Benjamin (knee), defensive tackle Kyle Williams (groin) and running back Travaris Cadet (concussion) to play against Indianapolis. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was cleared to play Thursday after suffering a concussion Sunday.

