Interior chief spent more than $53K on 3 helicopter trips

FILE - In this July 30, 2017 file photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks during a news conference near Gold Butte National Monument in Bunkerville, Nev. Zinke and outdoor retail giant Patagonia are trading harsh words over the Trump administration's plans to shrink several national monuments, an opening salvo in an imminent legal battle that could be waged for years. A barrage of lawsuits is expected by groups looking to block President Donald Trump's order on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, drastically reducing Utah's Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File) Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Newly released records show Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke spent more than $53,000 on three helicopter trips this summer, including one that allowed him to return to Washington in time for a horseback ride with Vice President Mike Pence.

Records released by the Interior Department show Zinke spent more than $39,000 on a July helicopter tour above two national monuments in Nevada. Zinke was considering whether to recommend downsizing the two sites.

He also spent $8,000 on a round-trip to an emergency management exercise in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and $6,200 to and from Yorktown, Virginia, to tour a Revolutionary War battlefield and attend a boating industry roundtable. Zinke immediately went horseback riding with Pence and other officials after returning from Virginia.

The helicopter trips were first reported by Politico.