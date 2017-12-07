AP source: winless Browns fire VP Sashi Brown

CLEVELAND -- A person familiar with the decisions says the Cleveland Browns have fired Sashi Brown, the club's vice president of football operations.

Brown, who was named the team's top executive by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam during an overhaul following the 2015 season, was relieved of his duties on Thursday, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

ESPN was first to report Brown's dismissal.

The firing is not unexpected since the Browns are 0-12 this season and have gone 1-27 under Brown's guidance. The team passed up a chance to draft quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in the past two drafts and Cleveland has shown little sign of improvement since Brown took over.

Brown had no experience in evaluating players as he primarily handled the team's salary cap before he was promoted by the Haslams.

