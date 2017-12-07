Breaking News Bar
 
12/7/2017

South Alabama names Central Arkansas' Campbell its coach

Associated Press
MOBILE, Ala. -- South Alabama has hired Central Arkansas coach Steve Campbell to lead its football program.

Athletic director Joel Erdmann announced the hire Thursday. Campbell replaces Joey Jones, who had been the program's only coach since its startup a decade ago.

He led Central Arkansas to a 33-15 record over the past three years. The Bears went 10-2 and won the Southland Conference this season, earning the fourth seed in the FCS playoffs.

Campbell previously led Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to an 87-22 record in 10 years, including a 2007 National Junior College Athletic Association national championship. He guided Delta State to a Division II national title in 2000.

The 51-year-old Campbell hasn't had a losing record in 19 seasons as a head coach.

