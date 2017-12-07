Jones makes game-saving catch, Falcons beats Saints 20-17

hello

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) runs back an interception as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) tries to make the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) runs back an interception as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes the tackle tries to make the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) runs back an interception as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes the tackle tries to make the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates his interception against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) with New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) picks off Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) picks off the ball against Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) makes a touchdown catch against New Orleans Saints cornerback Sterling Moore (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) celebrates a tackle of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Manti Te'o (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha (44) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe, bottom, and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) sack New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Deion Jones made a leaping interception in the end zone with 1:25 remaining and the Atlanta Falcons held on for a crucial 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, setting up a three-way race for the NFC South title.

Matt Ryan shook off three interceptions to guide the Falcons to Matt Bryant's 52-yard field goal with 3:49 to go, snapping a 17-all tie.

The Saints (9-4) were in position to pull out the victory, driving to the Atlanta 11 after Drew Brees converted on fourth-and-1 with a quarterback sneak. On second down, Brees attempted to hit tight end Josh Hill in the back of the end zone.

Jones had other ideas. He leaped high to make the pick , landing flat on this back but holding on. The Falcons (8-5) climbed within one game of the division-leading Saints with three weeks to go.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

___

For more AP NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL