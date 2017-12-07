Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/7/2017 8:53 AM

Prize-winning author-critic William Gass dead at 93

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By HILLEL ITALIE
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Award-winning novelist and critic William Gass has died. He was 93.

Gass died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis, publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced. No cause of death was immediately available.

A leading experimental writer of the 1960s and '70s, Gass wrote influential works of fiction such as "Omensetter's Luck" and won numerous literary prizes for his works of criticism. He was a longtime St. Louis resident who taught at the University of Washington and even earned a star on the city's Walk of Fame.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account