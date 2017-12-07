Vernon Hills High to host holiday concert Dec. 14

hello

Vernon Hills High School will present its 17th annual Holiday Concert featuring the Symphony Orchestra and Choirs at 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at the school, 145 Lakeview Parkway.

Tickets are $4 for students, $5 for adults at the door, or available online at http://www.d128.org/vhhs.

Half the ticket proceeds will be donated to the Vernon Township food pantry. Nonperishable food and cash donations will be collected at the door.

Selections include Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus" paired with Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride" under falling snow, a contemporary arrangement of "We Three Kings" and the popular hit, "Feliz Navidad," among others.