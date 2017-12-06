Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/6/2017 4:23 PM

Nets' Crabbe fined $15K for throwing ball after fouling out

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Allen Crabbe of the Brooklyn Nets has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for violating the rule prohibiting players from throwing any item, including the game ball, at the basket stanchion.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.

Crabbe was ejected after fouling out in the fourth quarter of the Nets' 110-90 win over the Hawks on Monday night. He threw the ball hard from Brooklyn's end against Atlanta's shot clock.

The guard/forward had 11 points with four dunks in the win.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account