Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/6/2017 7:00 AM

2 men in court in terror plot to kill British prime minister

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- Two men will appear in a London court to face terror charges Wednesday after reportedly plotting to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The plan, revealed to the British Cabinet on Tuesday, allegedly involved planting a bomb outside the entrance to Downing Street gates before attackers would stab the U.K. leader in the ensuing chaos.

Andrew Parker, the head of domestic intelligence agency MI5, reportedly told ministers in the briefing that nine Islamic extremist plots have been thwarted over the past year.

The prime minister's spokesman declined to discuss the details of the alleged plot, but several newspapers have reported that two young men arrested in London and Birmingham last week were making preparations to kill May.

Authorities said only that Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, were due to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Imran is charged with preparing acts of terrorism. Rahman is charged with preparing acts of terrorism and assisting Imran in terror planning.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account