updated: 12/6/2017 8:29 AM

Zippy's back! Town's elf on a shelf has been returned

Associated Press
DEERFIELD, N.H. -- A New Hampshire town is happy to report that its beloved elf on a shelf has been returned, more than a day after he vanished.

The Deerfield Rescue Squad posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning that Zippy the elf is a little wet, but safe. It featured photos of him carried by a police officer and parked in a car.

The rescue says "Our Holiday Magic is back."

It's not clear where Zippy was or if someone might be accused of taking him. A message left with the rescue squad wasn't immediately returned.

The mannequin in a red onesie, cap, mitten and slippers was last seen in a beach chair near a Deerfield park on Monday afternoon. He makes appearances around town.

