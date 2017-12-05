Florida State safety Derwin James declares for NFL draft

Florida State defensive back Derwin James, left, and defensive tackle Walvenski Aime (94) celebrate with Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher, center, after defeating Florida 38-22 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida State won 38-22. Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, Florida State defensive back Derwin James celebrates an interception with was ruled down in the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, in Tallahassee, Fla. James was selected to the AP All-Conference ACC team announced Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Derwin James has announced that he is leaving Florida State and will enter the NFL draft.

The redshirt sophomore safety made his announcement via Instagram on Tuesday and also said that he will not play in the Seminoles' Dec. 27 Independence Bowl game against Southern Mississippi.

James said last week that he planned on playing in the bowl game, but that was before coach Jimbo Fisher resigned to take the Texas A&M coaching job.

James was the only FSU player to earn a first-team, All-ACC selection. He had 84 tackles, which was second on Florida State, two interceptions (which included a Pick Six) and one sack after missing most of 2016 with a knee injury.

He is projected to be among the first defensive backs taken in next April's draft and would likely be among the top 15 overall players selected.

