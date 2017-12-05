Breaking News Bar
 
Discipline starts fallout for cringe-worthy Steelers-Bengals

  • Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates his touchdown with his teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) lies on the field after an apparent injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict gestures as he is carted off the field after an apparent injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Associated Press

  • Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis works the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, right, speaks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts as he walks back to the sideline as inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier lies on the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Associated Press

  • Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Associated Press

 
By JOE KAY
Associated Press
 
 

CINCINNATI -- Two players carted off, two others suspended, many fines to follow. One of the NFL's nastiest rivalries set new lows in prime time, forcing fans to avert their eyes.

Players, fans and the league are considering what to do in the aftermath of a game so brutal that it made announcers and viewers cringe. Pittsburgh rallied for a 23-20 victory at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday night, its sixth straight win over the Bengals.

What it'll be remembered for, though, is how it felt more like a street brawl at times. The NFL responded by suspending Steelers receiver JuJu Schuster-Smith and Bengals safety George Iloka for one game each on Tuesday, and fines for other players are expected later in the week.

