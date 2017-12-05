Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/5/2017 2:32 PM

ASU's Edwards promotes Napier, retains offensive staff

Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz. -- New Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards has promoted Billy Napier to associate head coach and offensive coordinator while retaining the Sun Devils' offensive staff.

The school announced the moves Tuesday, a day after Edwards was introduced as Arizona State's next coach.

Sun Devils athletic director Ray Anderson had said he hoped the next coach would look at retaining some of previous coach Todd Graham's staff instead of bringing in his own coaches.

Napier served as Graham's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season.

Assistant head coach/running backs coach John Simon, wide receivers coach Rob Likens and offensive line coach Rob Sale also will be returning.

