Thumbs-up from athletes for IOC decision on Russia

hello

International Olympic Committee, IOC, President Thomas Bach from Germany, reacts during a media conference after an Executive Board meeting, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as neutrals despite orchestrated doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb.23 2014 file photo, the team from Great Britain GBR-1, with John James Jackson, right, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon, react after their final run during the men's four-man bobsled competition final at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The British team, which placed fifth at the time, is now in line to get the bronze medal after two Russian sleds in front of them were disqualified for doping. The International Olympic Committee was deciding Tuesday whether to ban Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of the doping scheme involving hundreds of athletes. Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb.22, 2014 file photo, the team from Great Britain GBR-1, with John James Jackson, Stuart Benson, Bruce Tasker and Joel Fearon, take a curve on their first run during the men's four-man bobsled competition at the 2014 Winter Olympics, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. The British team, which placed fifth at the time, is now in line to get the bronze medal after two Russian sleds in front of them were disqualified for doping. The International Olympic Committee was deciding Tuesday whether to ban Russia from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games because of the doping scheme involving hundreds of athletes. Associated Press

PARIS -- Athletes who were denied medals at the Sochi Olympics because of a Russian doping program that propelled its countrymen to the podium are giving a broad thumbs-up to the International Olympic Committee's decision to let Russians compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games under a neutral flag.

Stuart Benson, who raced on the British four-man bobsled team that placed fifth in Sochi but is now in line for a bronze medal after two Russian sleds were disqualified, said: "It sounds like a really good compromise to me."

Robin Duvillard, a French cross-country skier in line for an upgrade from bronze to silver in the 4 x 10-kilometer relay, said banning Russian athletes entirely from Pyeongchang could have created "a huge injustice and that's not all the IOC's role."