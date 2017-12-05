AP source: Taggart to be next Florida State football coach

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Oregon head coach Willie Taggart congratulates Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister after an Oregon score against Utah in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore. Oregon and Oregon State head into the 121st Civil War game in Eugene, on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, looking very different than last season. Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Willie Taggart has agreed to become Florida State's next football coach.

The person says Taggart has called a team meeting to inform his Oregon players he is heading to Tallahassee to replace Jimbo Fisher. Florida State. The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because neither school had announced the move.

Sports Illustrated first reported Florida State had hired Taggart.

The 41-year old Bradenton native coached at South Florida for four seasons before going to Oregon. Fisher resigned Friday to accept the opening at Texas A&M.

Taggart has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 this season, but is known as a rebuilder. Florida State is 6-6 this season and will face Southern Mississippi in the Dec. 27 Independence Bowl

___

