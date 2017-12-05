Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/5/2017 5:36 PM

Stephen Curry to miss at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle

  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, limps off the court to the locker room in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after hitting a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Stephen Curry will miss a minimum of two weeks after an MRI exam on his injured right ankle Tuesday revealed a sprain.

The Golden State Warriors say their leading scorer and two-time league MVP will be re-evaluated in two weeks. That means Curry is out for Wednesday night's game in his hometown of Charlotte, where the MRI took place.

Curry stepped on E'Twaun Moore's foot and landed awkwardly on the ankle while going for a late steal in a 125-115 comeback win Monday night at New Orleans and left the arena using crutches and wearing a walking boot. He scored 31 points before the injury.

The defending NBA champions said the MRI indicated Curry's ankle "is stable and structurally intact."

Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds this season.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

