updated: 12/5/2017 8:13 PM

No. 20 Kentucky women beat Evansville 100-62

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Maci Morris made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, freshman Tatyana Wyatt had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 20 Kentucky beat Evansville 100-62 on Tuesday night.

Kentucky scored the first 19 points and led 35-8 at the end of the first quarter. It was 55-23 at halftime. Evansville outscored Kentucky 22-20 in the third but the Wildcats opened the fourth on a 9-3 run.

Alyssa Rice added 14 points with five rebounds and four assists for Kentucky (8-1), which is in the midst of playing five games in 11 days. The Wildcats play at Florida Gulf Coast on Friday and in Miami on Sunday.

Morris missed her only shot of the game in the third quarter to snap her streak of consecutive 3-pointers at nine. Wyatt had her first career double-double.

Hannah Noe led Evansville (2-5) with 23 points, including six 3-pointers.

