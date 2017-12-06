Schenn scores 3 goals, leads Blues over Canadiens 4-3

MONTREAL -- Brayden Schenn knew that if the St. Louis Blues kept dominating games, their winless run would end sooner or later.

Schenn scored three goals as St. Louis ended a three-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

"We played well as a team," said Schenn. "I thought we had a good game in Minnesota the last game we played (a 2-1 overtime loss on Saturday) and just didn't get the result we wanted.

"I thought it transitioned over to tonight and we were able to come out with two points in a tough building to play in."

Scottie Upshall also scored for St. Louis, which outshot the Canadiens 30-25 and had the edge in play for most of the game.

Shea Weber scored twice and Jordie Benn also had a goal for Montreal, which had won five in a row. Goaltender Carey Price lost for the first time in six games since returning from a lower-body injury.

Schenn scored five minutes into the game, set up by Jaden Schwartz from behind the net.

The Canadiens didn't get their first shot on goal until after the 12-minute mark, but then it didn't take long to score as Benn's point shot through traffic got by Jake Allen at 15:28. Benn, who tied a career high with his fourth of the season, has six goals in 41 games for Montreal after scoring 11 in 302 games for Dallas.

"The right things at the right time I guess," said Benn. "It's just a confidence thing I guess."

The Blues owned the entire second period, but needed only a brief moment to score twice as Upshall finished a rush with Dmitrij Jaskin at 2:32 and Schenn took a feed at the Montreal blue line from Alex Pietrangelo and went in alone to beat Price at 2:39.

Andy McDonald and David Backes retained the Blues' team record with goals six seconds apart in 2010.

Andrew Shaw won a draw back to Weber for a low shot inside the right post at 17:04. It was Weber's 500th career point.

Shaw won another faceoff to Weber for another low blast that went through Allen's legs to tie the game 6:34 into the third.

Schenn's third goal, which broke a tie with 7:49 left to play, was no fault of Price's. The Blues star threw the pass in front intended for Jaden Schwartz and saw the puck go in off defenseman David Schlemko's skate.

"I put my arms up in the air and asked Schwartzy in the huddle whether it was his or not," Schenn said. "He said 'I don't know if it went in off (Shea) Weber or another D-man's skate.' But I'll definitely take those lucky goals."

NOTES: Allen left midway through the second period to have a skate blade repaired. "I tried to get up and I fell," he said. "I had no blades left." Backup Carter Hutton did not face a shot in 3:27 of work before Allen returned. ... Montreal's Jonathan Drouin sat out with an illness after missing the last two games with an injury.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host Calgary on Thursday night.

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey