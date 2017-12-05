A protest in Trump Country brings home nation's race divides

hello

In this photo provided by Cary Lewis, members of the South Robeson High School cheerleading squad kneel during the national anthem before a football game Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Rowland, N.C. The decision by the school's cheerleaders to kneel drew both praise and strong criticism, often divided along racial lines. Though several cheerleaders have veterans in their families and meant no disrespect, many critics saw kneeling as a slap in the face to the military. (Courtesy of Cary Lewis via AP) Associated Press

The storefront window of a portrait studio is lit up along a downtown street at dusk in Lumberton, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. When a local high school cheerleading squad knelt during the national anthem at a recent game, the protest of racial injustice highlighted divisions in Robeson County, North Carolina, the most diverse rural county in America, where voters also helped Donald Trump win the county and the White House. Associated Press

A mural decorates a downtown building in Lumberton, N.C., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. In Robeson County, whites, blacks and Native Americans split the population - and many often remark at how well they've overcome the scars of segregation to struggle together, side by side. Associated Press

South Robeson High School cheerleaders join hands during the national anthem before a football game in Rowland, N.C., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The girls worried after kneeling during the national anthem several weeks ago that their message was lost amid the anger and condemnation that followed. So they marched out onto the field on this Friday night. They stood along the sidelines, and just held hands, a sign of unity, they hoped, each one of them up on both feet. No one booed. No one applauded either. The girls turned around, picked up their pom-poms and launched their first cheer."Go Mustangs!" Associated Press

Horace Locklear sits for a portrait under a picture of his late wife Quessie, who passed last year after 53 years of marriage, in Fairmont, N.C., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Locklear, a member of the Lumbee Native American tribe, says that when he was young and growing up in Robeson County he remembers having to get his food from a back window because he and his family couldn't dine in many restaurants. "I just couldn't really understand why people couldn't get along. You know, mix and mingle." But he says it's gotten better over the years and he has friends of many races. While he voted for President Obama, he voted for President Trump because he thinks he can bring jobs to the region â" and also, based on his reading of the Bible, because he doesn't think a woman should be president. Associated Press

Walker Davis, right, embraces Bobby Martin at a prayer breakfast at a diner in Lumberton, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. "We love this isolation because we're comfortable but the lord didn't send Jesus to make us comfortable. Jesus came to change our mindsets," said Davis speaking before the weekly meeting made up of whites, blacks and Native Americans. "It's a unified body here but we're all from different walks of life and different ministries. This is why I love it here. This is truly a house united, not a house divided." Associated Press

Jerry Jacobs, rear left, joins Rick Lovett, from left, Walker Davis and Jerry Batten in a prayer breakfast at a diner in Lumberton, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. In Robeson County, whites, blacks and Native Americans split the population - and many often remark at how well they've overcome the scars of segregation to struggle together, side by side. But churches remain largely segregated by race, and some have tried to get diverse congregations together. Associated Press

A cross stands in New Hope United Methodist Church as Rev. Shawn Mitchell, a Navy combat veteran, stands in the sanctuary in Rowland, N.C., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. "Southern hospitality lives here in North Carolina. But now we're starting to see it less and less because you are free to be as racist as you want." He says President Trump has contributed to that environment. "Everybody wants their family to be well fed. Everybody wants their family to be well educated. Your children shouldn't be better educated than mine because they're white and mine are black or because you have more money in the bank than I do." Associated Press

Billy Hunt, a Native American and a Marine, stands outside his small engine repair shop in Rowland, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Hunt was hurt, because he thinks the cheerleaders who knelt during the national anthem failed to consider people like him - people who served their country and see the flag as a symbol of that service, of loved ones and limbs lost to war. It seemed to him, like many others here, that they'd chosen a side, without imagining life on the other one. "I'd like to see it back to people start feeling for each other again," he said, "instead of - 'it's my idea, it's great, if it's your idea, it sucks.'" Associated Press

U.S. Army Gulf War veteran Robert Tolbert, center, who supports the protests of kneeling during the national anthem, speaks with fellow veterans at a Veterans of Foreign Wars meeting in Lumberton, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. "Everybody's mad at each other because everybody's got their opinion on this," Tolbert bemoaned to the group of mostly African-American war veterans, and recounted the exchange. "I said, 'look brother, we've got to understand why we came into the military, why we fought for this. Don't let the media and politicians divide us because we all believe in the same thing - we believe in justice, we believe in freedom of speech - because that's what we fought for. Isn't it?" Associated Press

A murmuration of birds fly over train tracks running through Rowland, N.C., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. In Rowland, reminders of a darker time remain. Railroad tracks separate two sides of town, and people still refer to them as "the white folks' section" and "the black folks' section." And despite the halting road to progress, black people here are still twice as likely to be poor as whites. Associated Press

Aajah Washington, right, listens as her grandmother Edith Washington recalls being one of the first black students at Rowland's newly integrated high school in 1971 at their home in Rowland, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. She still remembers teachers making a big show of scrubbing their hands after they touched the black students' papers, children screaming racial slurs as they walked through the white neighborhood on their way to school. Associated Press

Ricky Phillips, from right, Cary Lewis and Billy Wilcox talk during their weekly dinner gathering at the home of Buddy Jones, foreground, in Lumberton, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. "People in this country ... they're already losing respect in a lot of areas. It's the national anthem and the flag now. What's going to be next?" he asked his friends that Thursday night. Associated Press

South Robeson High School student and cheerleader Aajah Washington crosses the street to catch the school bus outside her home in Rowland, N.C., Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. "I watch TV every day and that's all we see, police brutality or the KKK is coming out," Aajah says. She'd never before felt the sting of racism, at least nothing obvious, but the ferocity of America's divisions frighten her. "It just seems like the world is changing, where everything from back then is coming back now," she says. "It feels like it's slowly approaching." Associated Press

Cary Lewis, bottom right, and Ricky Phillips, left, watch an NFL football game at the home of Buddy Jones, during their weekly dinner gathering in Lumberton, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. "Every time I see one of his rallies on TV, he's doing a great job and bring people together," said Lewis, of Donald Trump whom he voted for after being a lifelong Democrat. "And you got people who just like to keep things stirred up, and they don't want this country to have a good race relations." Associated Press

Elton Connor, rear, joins Bruce Kinlaw and Ricky Phillips on the patio before dinner is ready at their weekly gathering at a home in Lumberton, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Sometimes, the men watch Fox News and talk politics. These days, they turn on football and bemoan the national anthem protests that, to them, represent an unraveling of American values of tradition, patriotism and honor. Associated Press

Dinner guests bow their heads in prayer before their weekly gathering at a home in Lumberton, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Many former Democrats are among the voters who helped Donald Trump win Robeson County. Associated Press

Members of a color guard walk off the field following the national anthem at a football game at South Robeson High School in Rowland, N.C., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The decision by the school's cheerleaders to kneel during the national anthem at a recent game drew both praise and strong criticism, often divided along racial lines. Though several cheerleaders have veterans in their families and meant no disrespect, many critics saw kneeling as a slap in the face to the military. Associated Press

Spectators stand for the national anthem before a South Robeson High School football game in Rowland, N.C., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. When the cheerleading squad knelt during the national anthem at a recent game, the protest of racial injustice highlighted divisions in Robeson County, North Carolina, the most diverse rural county in America, where voters also helped Donald Trump win the county and the White House. Associated Press

South Robeson High School football players warm up before a game in Rowland, N.C., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. The school is in the poorest pocket of the poorest county in North Carolina. The student body is almost entirely minority, split approximately evenly between African-Americans and Native Americans. Some of the students have never left the county. Associated Press

Cheerleader Amare Leach prepares for the evening's South Robeson High School football game in Rowland, N.C., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Leach was one on her squad who knelt during the national anthem at a recent game. They had for days been quietly planning this protest, against discrimination and police brutality, but also against the nation's ratcheting racial tensions, against those white supremacists they'd seen on television with torches in a city not so far away. They had agreed in the moments before that they were ready to accept the consequences, and braced for the response. Associated Press

Old soda bottles sit in one of the many vacant storefront windows along West Main Street in Rowland, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Rowland, a town in Robeson County, used to make Converse sneakers, T-shirts and pantyhose but the textile economy broke down decades ago and factories moved overseas. Associated Press

A monument of a confederate soldier stands outside the Robeson County Courthouse in Lumberton, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The monument has stood two stories tall outside the courthouse for 110 years with little notice until now when it was recently defaced. Associated Press

Former NFL football player Vonta Leach, right, gets his haircut by Matthew Pierce at a barbershop in Lumberton, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. A reporter at the local newspaper called Leach, who grew up in Rowland, to get his response to the president's comments around the NFL kneeling protest. When the paper landed on doorsteps the headline read: "I would have kneeled." The keyboard thugs, as Leach has come to call them, pounced. A man he's known most of his life told him on Facebook: "Get out of the United States. Go back where you came from." Associated Press

Former NFL football player Vonta Leach, left, who voted for Hillary Clinton, gets his haircut alongside Jamie Locklear, who voted for Donald Trump, at a barbershop in Lumberton, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Leach has no problem with Trump's supporters: he works out every morning with some, he plays basketball with them, he routinely gets his hair cut next to a friend who happens to be a Trump fan. He can deal with debate. "But I can't deal with it if you can't see the world through someone else's eyes," he said, "if you can't see it through a black person's eyes." Associated Press

ROWLAND, N.C. -- Six teenage girls put down their pompoms on a Friday night behind their tiny high school in their tiny town. They lined up along the football field. As "The Star-Spangled Banner" began, each dropped to one knee - and by morning, the culture wars splintering the nation would unfurl around them in miniature, in the most racially diverse rural county in America.

A parent had snapped a photo. Out it went onto social media. In poured calls for the girls to be punished, their principal fired.

Many lined up along ideological and racial divides - and some saw people they'd known all their lives lined up on the other side. Those who gazed into the gulf in between were left with the same unsettling sense - that something is souring in America's soul.

"This is the most lost I've felt racially in my entire life," says Tiona Washington, the mother of one of the cheerleaders.

Her daughter, 14-year-old Aajah, grew up here in Rowland in Robeson County, where the population is split among whites, blacks and Native Americans and many often remark at how well they've overcome the scars of slavery and segregation to get along.

The only president Aajah had ever really known was African-American, like her. Then her county, which voted twice for Barack Obama, joined with the nation to elect Donald Trump, whose comments about Muslims and minorities seemed to her to only further divide Americans.

Aajah watched her new president say there were "very fine people on both sides" of the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He called on NFL team owners to fire any "son of a bitch" who continued kneeling to protest police brutality and racial inequality. He suggested in a speech that maybe police officers weren't being rough enough.

"I watch TV every day and that's all we see, police brutality or the KKK is coming out," says Aajah.

And so the shy girl who dreams of becoming a nurse took a knee alongside her friends, and awoke to find they'd been deemed a disgrace on Facebook by others in their county. One person said the girls must have intellectual deficiencies. A woman offered that she'd break her child's knees if she'd done the same thing.

Aajah's mother remembers seeing KKK members dressed in white with torches as a kindergartner in the 1980s, and recalls the moment as a crushing of childhood innocence - a sudden awareness that some may hate her because of the color of her skin. She'd hoped her own daughter would never confront such racism.

"We're back at a crossroads," Tiona Washington says. "The question is: Where do we want to go from here?"

Days before the cheerleaders' protest, the local newspaper interviewed Vonta Leach, a hometown hero who pulled his family out of poverty by playing football in the NFL. The headline read: "I would have kneeled."

Some Leach had considered friends pounced. "Some of the comments were, 'He ain't nothing but an 'N,'" he says.

He was raised in Rowland and moved back to the county because he wanted his children to grow up here. A church building bears his name. Yet even he couldn't escape the scorn of those who he believes have been emboldened by the president's racially tinged rhetoric.

"I'm well-off. But at the end of the day, I'm still black, and to some people I'm still a you-know-what," he says. "So I do understand that now."

On the other side of the divide in Robeson, the cheerleaders' demonstration was just one more sign of how American values of tradition, patriotism and honor seem to be unraveling.

Billy Hunt, a Native American and a Marine on the school's booster club, answered call after call from those who were no longer willing to support an upcoming fundraiser. He thinks the girls failed to consider people like him, those who served their country and see the flag as a symbol of that service, of loved ones and limbs lost to war. It seemed to him that they'd chosen a side, without imagining life on the other one.

"I'd like to see it back to people start feeling for each other again," Hunt says.

The morning after the game, Christopher Clark, the principal of South Robeson High, received a message from a friend: "You don't have the guts to lead." As similar messages kept coming, Clark tried to explain that the Constitution protects the right to protest - that public outrage is not the rule of law. But it seemed many would rather it were.

"We've got a cultural battle going on for the heart and soul of America," he says. "We've heard, 'We're taking this country back.' Well, where do you want to take it?"

He understands that to some, that might harken back to the wholesome world of Ozzie and Harriet. But that was also a time when Clark, a Native American, had to go to the pharmacy through the back door.

Clark would never have knelt or allowed his own children to, either. But he doesn't believe he gets to make those choices for everybody else.

"When we start down the road of 'the other' - the other is wrong, the other is un-American, the other, the other, the other - where will we stop?" he wonders. "There will be a day when we look back on this and think: What in the world happened to us?"

___

Multimedia journalist Martha Irvine and data journalist Angeliki Kastanis contributed to this report. Follow Claire Galofaro on Twitter at https://twitter.com/clairegalofaro