Trump's tweet adds to allies' worries about legal problems

hello

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Salt Lake City, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, before heading to Utah. Trump will be announcing plans to scale back two sprawling national monuments in Utah, responding to what he has condemned as a "massive federal land grab" by the government. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Allies are growing worried about President Donald Trump's legal situation, as his lawyers offer an optimistic view.

The shifting explanations for why Trump fired national security adviser Michael Flynn have revived questions about whether the president may have obstructed an ongoing investigation of potential contacts between his campaign and Russia.

Pressure on the administration has mounted since Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, with prosecutors revealing that he is now cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

And a muddled White House response, including a problematic presidential tweet, has left some Trump confidants worried that the president is not being well-served by his legal team.