updated: 12/5/2017 8:27 AM

Lexington mayor Jim Gray running for Congress in Kentucky

Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The mayor of Kentucky's second-largest city is running for Congress.

Jim Gray announced Tuesday he will seek the Democratic nomination in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District. Republican Andy Barr has held the seat since 2013.

Gray will face at least three other people for the Democratic nomination: former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, state Sen. Reggie Thomas and Geoff Young, who has run for the seat twice before.

But Gray is well known in the district, which includes Lexington. He ran a statewide campaign for Senate in 2016, losing to Sen. Rand Paul.

Democrats have been coveting the 6th Congressional district for years. It had traditionally been a Democratic seat, but has alternated between Republicans and Democrats five times since 1979.

