AP source: Giants fire coach McAdoo after team drops to 2-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A person familiar with the situation says Ben McAdoo has been fired as coach of the New York Giants less than a year after taking the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

McAdoo was fired Monday, a day after the Giants were beaten in Oakland and dropped to 2-10, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an official announcement.

The firing caps an injury-marred season highlighted by the loss of catalyst wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Oct. 8.

The move also came less than a week after the 40-year-old McAdoo made one of his biggest mistakes of his short tenure, mishandling the decision to bench two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning. The move led co-owner John Mara to admit he wished the decision had been handled better.

McAdoo posted a 13-16 record, and his firing is the first mid-season head coaching move by the Giants since Bill Arnsparger was replaced seven games into the 1976 season by John McVay.

