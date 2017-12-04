Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/4/2017 3:25 PM

AP Source: Arkansas hires Houston's Yurachek as its new AD

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By KURT VOIGT
Associated Press
 
 

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Arkansas has hired Houston's Hunter Yurachek as its new athletic director.

Yurachek replaces Jeff Long, who was fired on Nov. 15 for losing the faith of school's leadership following a six-year downturn in the football program. The person spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity because the decision hasn't been made public yet.

Yurachek leaves Houston after nearly three years, where he was hired after working as the athletic director at Coastal Carolina. He previously worked at Akron and played basketball at Guilford College, where he graduated from in 1990.

One of his first priorities with the Razorbacks will be to find a new football coach following the firing of Bret Bielema after the season ended.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Kurt Voigt on Twitter @Kurt_Voigt_AP

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account