updated: 12/4/2017 8:56 AM

Greece buoyed by bailout talks but growth numbers disappoint

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's independent statistics agency says the country's economy grew by 1.3 percent on the year in the previous quarter, failing to meet ambitious expectations from the government and European Union.

Without a revision, the July-September growth figure announced Monday suggests that Greece could miss its target of annual growth of 1.6 percent.

The data was released as eurozone finance ministers in Brussels discussed Greece's bailout program and a technical agreement reached over the weekend between Athens and creditors on the terms of future disbursements.

Greece is set to exit the rescue program in August but continue austerity measures for at least another two years.

