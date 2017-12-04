Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois State Capitol evacuated after bomb threat

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois State Capitol was evacuated after authorities received a bomb threat.

Dave Druker (DRUH'-kur) is spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White. He says the threat was phoned in about 2:30 p.m. Monday and that Secretary of State Police evacuated the Capitol in downtown Springfield.

Druker says the department's Bomb-sniffing dog was on the scene.

Police were still investigating late Monday afternoon. The Legislature is not in session.

During a crucial House budget vote in July, lawmakers and hundreds of others in the Capitol were locked down while police investigated a suspicious substance found outside the governor's office.

