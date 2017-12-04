Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/4/2017 5:59 PM

NAACP lauds American Airlines but keeps travel advisory

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DALLAS -- Civil-rights activists are praising American Airlines' plan to train employees to counteract bias in treating passengers, but the NAACP is still warning African-Americans about flying on the airline.

The NAACP has not lifted the October "travel advisory" it issued after what it called a pattern of disturbing incidents involving African-American passengers on American.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson says the group wants to ensure American follows through on promises.

CEO Doug Parker has defended the airline, but after a meeting last week with officials from the NAACP and other groups, American outlined a four-part plan including "implicit-bias" training for all 120,000 employees next year.

Ajmel Quereshi, a lawyer for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a separate group from the NAACP, said Monday he wants to see whether the training is effective.

American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson responded that the airline is focused on carrying out its plan and setting a new standard in corporate diversity and inclusion.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account