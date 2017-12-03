Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/3/2017 8:58 AM

Blasts fails to bring down upper section of Silverdome

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PONTIAC, Mich. -- A partial implosion of the Silverdome has failed to bring down the upper section of the former Detroit Lions' former home.

Demolition company Adamo says that Sunday morning's blasts in Pontiac, Michigan, did weaken the Silverdome and it could still fall, but it's unclear when that might happen.

Rick Cuppetilli is executive vice president with Adamo. He tells the Detroit Free Press that 10 percent of the explosive charges failed to detonate due to wiring issues that crews are investigating.

Cuppetilli says that unless gravity causes the building to fall on its own, excavators will start taking down the structure this week.

The Lions played in suburban Detroit from 1975 through 2001. The Silverdome also was the home of the NBA's Detroit Pistons and hosted the Super Bowl in 1982.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account