Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/3/2017 3:41 PM

Hawaii Bowl Matchup

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth (34) leads the team onto the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State for the Mountain West championship in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

    Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth (34) leads the team onto the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State for the Mountain West championship in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

Fresno State (9-4, Mountain West) vs. Houston (7-4, American Athletic), Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

LOCATION: Honolulu.

TOP PLAYERS

Fresno State: LB Jeffrey Allison, first-team All-MWC with 113 tackles.

Houston: DT Ed Oliver, American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks.

NOTABLE

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have the nation's best win improvement, going from one win in 2016 to nine this season.

Houston: Houston is second among FBS schools in Texas with 37 wins since the start of 2014. TCU leads the way with 38 wins in that span.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Fresno State: The Bulldogs are 10-13 in bowls and playing in one for the first time since 2014, when they lost to Rice in the Hawaii Bowl.

Houston: The Cougars are 11-13 in bowls and playing in one for the fifth straight year.

___

More AP college football: collegefootball.ap.org and twitter.com/ap_top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account