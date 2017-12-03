Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/3/2017 3:50 PM

McCown, Chiefs' poor discipline lead Jets to wild 38-31 win

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Associated Press

  • New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, celebrates his touchdown with Brian Winters during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown, right, celebrates his touchdown with Brian Winters during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Associated Press

  • Teammates of Kansas City Chiefs' Marcus Peters, left, try to prevent him from leaving the field after a penalty during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Teammates of Kansas City Chiefs' Marcus Peters, left, try to prevent him from leaving the field after a penalty during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Associated Press

  • Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, left, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, left, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Associated Press

  • Kansas City Chiefs' Kareem Hunt (27), center, is brought down by New York Jets defenders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Kansas City Chiefs' Kareem Hunt (27), center, is brought down by New York Jets defenders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Associated Press

  • New York Jets' Matt Forte, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Jets' Matt Forte, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Associated Press

  • Kansas City Chiefs' Darrelle Revis, left, tackles New York Jets' Jermaine Kearse during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Kansas City Chiefs' Darrelle Revis, left, tackles New York Jets' Jermaine Kearse during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Associated Press

  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, left, throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, left, throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Associated Press

 
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Associated Press
 
 

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Josh McCown scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:15 left, and the New York Jets bounced back from a brutal start to hold on for a wild and wacky 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 21-yard field goal to put the Jets (5-7) ahead with 3:55 left. But Kansas City's Bennie Logan was called for a personal foul for hitting long snapper Thomas Hennessy on the play. That gave the Jets the ball at the 1 with a new set of downs.

After two running plays, McCown threw incomplete - but Steven Nelson was penalized for defensive holding, making it first-and-goal from the 2. Three plays later, McCown kept the ball and shoved his way into the end zone.

McCown's pass on the 2-point conversion was incomplete, but Nelson was called for holding. An enraged Marcus Peters picked up the penalty flag and tossed it away, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Elijah McGuire ran it in moments later to convert the 2-point play and make it 38-31.

McCown finished with 331 yards passing and a touchdown to Matt Forte, and ran for two scores - including the winner. Jermaine Kearse had nine catches for 157 yards and Robby Anderson caught eight passes for 107 yards as the Jets dominated in time of possession, but still had to hold their breath in the end.

After Tyreek Hill's 40-yard catch put the ball at the Jets 23, Smith completed a 4-yard pass to Travis Kelce, who had two early touchdowns. But Smith was then incomplete on three straight passes.

The loss by the Chiefs (6-6) ruined the return of cornerback Darrelle Revis, who made his debut with Kansas City after signing a two-year deal last week. Revis, who played eight years over two stints with the Jets, started for the Chiefs, but spent the second half on the sideline.

Kansas City has dropped six of its last seven after opening the season 5-0. Meanwhile, New York kept its faint playoff hopes alive by snapping a two-game skid and holding on to a fourth-quarter lead. The Jets had blown leads in the fourth quarter of three of their last four losses.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account