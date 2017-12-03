East Mississippi wins NJCAA national championship

PERKINSTON, Miss. -- Lindsey Scott Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and East Mississippi outlasted Arizona Western 31-28 on Sunday in the Mississippi Bowl to win the National Junior College Athletic Association title.

The Lions (11-1) won their fourth title since 2011.

Arizona Western (9-1) pulled within three with Bryce Perkins' touchdown pass to Dominick Anderson with 1:54 left. East Mississippi recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

East Mississippi's Ty Williams scored on a 49-yard interception return in the first quarter. Greg Bell ran for 123 yards and a third-quarter touchdown

Perkins threw for 139 yards and ran for 104.