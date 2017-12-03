Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 12/3/2017 9:39 PM

East Mississippi wins NJCAA national championship

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PERKINSTON, Miss. -- Lindsey Scott Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and East Mississippi outlasted Arizona Western 31-28 on Sunday in the Mississippi Bowl to win the National Junior College Athletic Association title.

The Lions (11-1) won their fourth title since 2011.

Arizona Western (9-1) pulled within three with Bryce Perkins' touchdown pass to Dominick Anderson with 1:54 left. East Mississippi recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

East Mississippi's Ty Williams scored on a 49-yard interception return in the first quarter. Greg Bell ran for 123 yards and a third-quarter touchdown

Perkins threw for 139 yards and ran for 104.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account