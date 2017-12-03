Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/3/2017 7:13 AM

Trump calls FBI agent removed from Mueller probe 'tainted'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By KEN THOMAS and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says a veteran FBI counterintelligence agent who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling was a "Tainted (no, very dishonest?)" agent.

The president is suggesting the agency needs a dramatic overhaul under new FBI director Christopher Wray.

Trump tweeted Sunday: "Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI 'agent's role in Clinton probe under review.' Led Clinton Email probe."

The agent was removed during the summer after the discovery of an exchange of text messages viewed as potentially anti-Trump, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday. The agent had also worked on the investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

The person was not authorized to speak about it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account