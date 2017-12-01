Tennessee plans news conference amid tumultuous search

hello

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee has scheduled an afternoon conference and is expected to provide an update on its tumultuous, embarrassing search for a football coach.

The news conference will be led by Chancellor Beverly Davenport, not athletic director John Currie, who has been forced out according to multiple reports.

Tennessee fired Butch Jones last month and was close to hiring Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano on Sunday. That deal fell through amid a public backlash. Currie met Thursday with Washington State coach Mike Leach in Los Angeles.

Reports this week linked Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Purdue's Jeff Brohm to Tennessee's vacancy, but both stayed put. North Carolina State's Dave Doeren agreed to a new contract Thursday after speaking with Tennessee officials.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25