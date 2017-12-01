Connor scores 2 as Jets get big 3rd period, beat Vegas 7-4

Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Myers' (not shown) shot goes through the legs of Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace, center, as Golden Knights' Colin Miller (6) defends and Jets' Joel Armia (40) looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin's (21) celebrates his goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) and Joel Armia (40) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) looks on as Las Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin's (21) shot hits the back of the net as Jets' Joel Armia (40) defends and Knights' Colin Miller (6) looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) celebrates Colin Miller's (6) shot that got past Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Miller's goal was challenged and called off due to offside. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Matt Hendricks (15), Mathieu Perreault (85), Joel Armia (40) and Tyler Myers (57) celebrate Hendricks' goal during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) and Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44) look on as a Jets' shot from the point hits off the crossbar during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Las Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) crash into Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) and goalie Maxime Lagace (33) stop Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Las Vegas Golden Knights' James Neal (18) attempts to tip the puck past Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) crashes into Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) celebrates his goal during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) gets the wrap-around shot past Las Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and Adam Lowry (17) celebrate Ehlers' goal during third-period NHL hockey game action against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Kyle Connor scored twice, and Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each had a goal and two assists in a Winnipeg's five-goal third period as the Jets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 on Friday night.

Tyler Myers, Matt Hendricks, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg with won its fifth straight at home. Blake Wheeler had three assists and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 shots for the Western Conference-leading Jets.

Winnipeg-born forward Cody Eakin, William Karlsson, Erik Haula and Colin Miller scored for the Golden Knights. Maxime Lagace stopped 31 shots as Vegas lost its third straight for only the second time this season.

The teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third when Connor and Laine scored power-play play goals 2:15 apart to put the Jets ahead.

Ehlers made it 5-2 at 6:16, but Haula scored 19 seconds later. Scheifele extended the Jets' lead to 6-3 with 5:07 remaining and Miller scored less than 90 seconds later. Connor's second of the game, into an empty net, capped the scoring with 1:08 to go.

Myers gave Winnipeg the 1-0 lead at 4:49 of the first. With 28 seconds left on Eakin's hooking penalty, Myers fired a one-timer from the point through traffic and the puck appeared to tick off someone to beat Legace.

Eakin made up for it with 7:09 left in the opening period when he batted the puck out of the air past Hellebuyck.

Vegas went ahead after Nate Schmidt's shot was tipped into the net by Karlsson for his 14th with 3:11 remaining in the first.

Miller had a power-play goal wiped out midway through the second after Jets coach Paul Maurice was successful in challenging a Vegas offside.

Hendricks left the ice briefly after Miller's skate blade caught him in the face when they got tangled up along the boards, but he returned to tie the game with a high shot over Lagace's right shoulder with 6:39 remaining in the middle period.

NOTES: The Jets are 8-0-1 in their last nine at home. ... Vegas has now been outscored 36-27 in the third period this season. ... The Golden Knights won the teams' first meeting, 5-2 at home on Nov. 10. The teams conclude the three-game season series Feb. 1 back here in Winnipeg.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Arizona on Sunday.

Jets: Host Ottawa on Sunday.