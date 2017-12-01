Pope wraps up Asia trip after 'Rohingya' acknowledgment

Pope Francis attends an interfaith and ecumenical meeting for peace in the garden of the archbishop's residence, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

A Rohingya Muslim refugee from Myanmar, center left in white robe, leads a prayer with Pope Francis at an interfaith peace meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis greeted and blessed Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar, grasping their hands and listening to their stories at an interfaith peace prayer in Dhaka. Associated Press

Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario, Archbishop of Dhaka, hugs a Rohingya Muslims refugee from Myanmar during an interfaith and ecumenical meeting for peace with Pope Francis, in the garden of the archbishop's residence, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Associated Press

Rohynga Muslim refugees wait to meet with Pope Francis in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis greeted and blessed Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar, grasping their hands and listening to their stories at an interfaith peace prayer in Dhaka. Associated Press

Pope Francis interacts with a Rohingya Muslim refugee at an interfaith peace meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis ordained 16 priests during a Mass in Bangladesh on Friday, the start of a busy day that will bring him face-to-face with Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar at an interreligious prayer for peace. Associated Press

Pope Francis gestures as he leaves after end of an Interfaith and economical meeting for peace program, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Pope Francis is wrapping up his Asian trip with a visit to an orphanage and home for the disabled run by Mother Teresa's order and a meeting with Bangladeshi priests and nuns.

At the "Mother Teresa" home Saturday, two little girls in floral dresses grabbed Francis' hand and walked him through the courtyard. He was nearly mobbed by nuns in the Missionaries of Charity trademark blue-trimmed saris.

Francis' final day in Bangladesh came after his emotional encounter with Rohingya Muslim refugees on Friday.

Pronouncing "Rohingya" in public for the first time on the trip, Francis begged their forgiveness for the "indifference of the world" to their plight. He said: "The presence of God today also is called 'Rohingya.'"