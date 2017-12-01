Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/1/2017 10:33 PM

Pope wraps up Asia trip after 'Rohingya' acknowledgment

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Pope Francis gestures as he leaves after end of an Interfaith and economical meeting for peace program, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

    Pope Francis gestures as he leaves after end of an Interfaith and economical meeting for peace program, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis interacts with a Rohingya Muslim refugee at an interfaith peace meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis ordained 16 priests during a Mass in Bangladesh on Friday, the start of a busy day that will bring him face-to-face with Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar at an interreligious prayer for peace.

    Pope Francis interacts with a Rohingya Muslim refugee at an interfaith peace meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis ordained 16 priests during a Mass in Bangladesh on Friday, the start of a busy day that will bring him face-to-face with Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar at an interreligious prayer for peace.
    Associated Press

  • Rohynga Muslim refugees wait to meet with Pope Francis in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis greeted and blessed Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar, grasping their hands and listening to their stories at an interfaith peace prayer in Dhaka.

    Rohynga Muslim refugees wait to meet with Pope Francis in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis greeted and blessed Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar, grasping their hands and listening to their stories at an interfaith peace prayer in Dhaka.
    Associated Press

  • Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario, Archbishop of Dhaka, hugs a Rohingya Muslims refugee from Myanmar during an interfaith and ecumenical meeting for peace with Pope Francis, in the garden of the archbishop's residence, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

    Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario, Archbishop of Dhaka, hugs a Rohingya Muslims refugee from Myanmar during an interfaith and ecumenical meeting for peace with Pope Francis, in the garden of the archbishop's residence, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • A Rohingya Muslim refugee from Myanmar, center left in white robe, leads a prayer with Pope Francis at an interfaith peace meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis greeted and blessed Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar, grasping their hands and listening to their stories at an interfaith peace prayer in Dhaka.

    A Rohingya Muslim refugee from Myanmar, center left in white robe, leads a prayer with Pope Francis at an interfaith peace meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Pope Francis greeted and blessed Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar, grasping their hands and listening to their stories at an interfaith peace prayer in Dhaka.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis attends an interfaith and ecumenical meeting for peace in the garden of the archbishop's residence, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

    Pope Francis attends an interfaith and ecumenical meeting for peace in the garden of the archbishop's residence, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (L'Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Pope Francis is wrapping up his Asian trip with a visit to an orphanage and home for the disabled run by Mother Teresa's order and a meeting with Bangladeshi priests and nuns.

At the "Mother Teresa" home Saturday, two little girls in floral dresses grabbed Francis' hand and walked him through the courtyard. He was nearly mobbed by nuns in the Missionaries of Charity trademark blue-trimmed saris.

Francis' final day in Bangladesh came after his emotional encounter with Rohingya Muslim refugees on Friday.

Pronouncing "Rohingya" in public for the first time on the trip, Francis begged their forgiveness for the "indifference of the world" to their plight. He said: "The presence of God today also is called 'Rohingya.'"

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account