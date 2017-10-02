Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
posted: 10/2/2017 7:00 AM

Autopsy: Man who fled police was fatally shot by trooper

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Authorities say an autopsy determined that a man wanted by police after fleeing from a traffic stop was fatally shot by a state trooper in southern Indiana.

State police say 44-year-old Quentin Starke of Bartholomew County exchanged gunfire with a trooper in a wooded area early Saturday afternoon. The (Columbus) Republic reports authorities didn't say how many times he was shot and toxicology tests were pending.

About eight hours earlier, police say Starke fled from a Columbus officer during a traffic stop. The driver took off but then abandoned his car near a water treatment facility and fired shots.

Columbus police Sgt. Josh McCrary was injured by a gunshot or some type of debris. He was treated at a hospital and released.

___

Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account