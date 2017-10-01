Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 10/1/2017 10:54 AM

Pope urges Europeans to embrace unity, reject nationalism

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Faithful wait for Pope Francis to celebrate Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)

    Faithful wait for Pope Francis to celebrate Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Faithful wait for Pope Francis to celebrate Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)

    Faithful wait for Pope Francis to celebrate Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis leads Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis leads Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis is flanked by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis is flanked by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis is flollowed by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he arrives to celebrate Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis is flollowed by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he arrives to celebrate Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis, left, is flanked by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis, left, is flanked by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis speaks during a meeting with university students in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)

    Pope Francis speaks during a meeting with university students in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna. (L'Osservatore Romano/ Pool Photo via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis is followed by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he arrives to celebrate Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis is followed by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he arrives to celebrate Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis is flanked by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis is flanked by Monsignor Guido Marini, the papal master of liturgical ceremonies, as he celebrates Mass at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

  • Pope Francis waves after meeting university students in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.

    Pope Francis waves after meeting university students in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Pope Francis is on a one-day visit to the northern Italian towns of Cesena and Bologna.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOLONGA, Italy -- Pope Francis is urging Europeans not to fear unity and to put aside nationalistic and other self-interests.

Francis didn't mention the police violence during Catalonia's independence referendum Sunday on his visit to Bologna. But in a speech to university students, Francis recalled that the European Union was borne out of the ashes of war to guarantee peace.

He warned that conflicts and other interests were now threatening those founding ideals.

Francis said: "Don't be afraid of unity! May special interests and nationalism not render the courageous dreams of the founders of the European Union in vain."

The Vatican has indicated it doesn't support the independence effort in Catalonia, denying a Catalan cleric's claim earlier that it would immediately recognize an independent Catalonia. Spain's bishops have urged dialogue in the dispute.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account