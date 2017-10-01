Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 10/1/2017 11:02 AM

Authorities: 2 killed, several others injured in van crash

Associated Press
LEO, Ind. -- Authorities say two people have been killed and several others injured after an early morning van crash in northeastern Indiana.


WANE-TV reports Allen County Sheriff's Department Captain Steve Stone says a passenger van with 16 people inside, including juveniles, went off the road and hit a tree.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Police say two male passengers died. Two others were hospitalized in critical conditions. Six others had injuries that weren't considered life threatening.

State Road 1 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Information from: WANE-TV, http://www.wane.com/

