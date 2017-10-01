Quincy officials collect 425 tons of trash during cleanup

QUINCY, Ill. -- Officials in Quincy have collected 425 tons of trash during a citywide cleanup.



The Quincy Herald-Whig reports the city hosted a 10-hour event on Saturday. The rubbish included couches and even a hot tub.

While the overall amount of garbage collects was down from last year, more vehicles went through the site. More than 2,500 this year, compared with less than 2,400 last year.

City officials had set aside $70,000 for this year's cleanup. Dozens of employees helped with the operation.

