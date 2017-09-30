Breaking News Bar
 
Kordenbrock's game-winning FG lifts Lafayette by Holy Cross

Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Jeffrey Kordenbrock's career-best 43-yard field goal on the last play of the game gave Lafayette its first victory of the season, a 10-7 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Kordenbrock, a freshman, came in 2 for 4 on field goals with his longest at 34 yards, but his game-winner had plenty of distance.

The kick was set up when the Crusaders' Diquan Walker was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the Holy Cross 33. The Leopards (1-4, 1-0 Patriot League) gained 7 yards on three running plays before Kordenbrock came on.

Lafayette was outgained 319-220 with minus-6 yards rushing and Sean O'Malley was picked off three times, but he still threw for 226 yards, including a 32-yard screen pass for the Leopards' only score with nine seconds left in the third to tie it at 7.

The lone score for Holy Cross (2-3, 1-1) came on Miles Alexander's 8-yard run in the second quarter.

