Officer shot but OK after Indiana man flees traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A police officer in southern Indiana is recovering after being shot by a man who fled a traffic stop and dashed into woods.

The Columbus officer was treated at a hospital and released Saturday.

Indiana State Police say the incident began around 4:20 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota Corolla fled a traffic stop. The driver took off but then abandoned his car near a water treatment facility.

He fired at least one shot before escaping into woods in Bartholomew County. He's described as a white man, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.