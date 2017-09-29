Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/29/2017 11:02 AM

Bills likely without injured LT Glenn vs. Falcons

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By MARK LUDWICZAK
Associated Press
 
 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a foot injury. Defensive end Shaq Lawson will be a game-time decision.

The Bills said rookie Dion Dawkins will start in Glenn's place.

Glenn injured his right foot and ankle against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. Glenn had previously been limited by a left foot injury for much of the preseason.

Lawson suffered a groin injury at practice on Thursday. Bills coach Sean McDermott said the injury is believed to be a short-term issue. Lawson has 10 tackles and two sacks through three games this season.

The Bills expect linemen Marcell Dareus (foot injury) and Jerel Worthy (concussion) to return against the Falcons.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account