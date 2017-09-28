MLS: Kaka scores twice in Orlando City win over New England

Seattle Sounders' Victor Rodriguez (8) guards Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro (10) dribbles past Vancouver Whitecaps' Russell Teibert (31) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Orlando City's Kaka, center, celebrates his second goal against the New England Revolution, with teammates Yoshimar Yotun (19) and Antonio Nocerino (23) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando won 6-1. Associated Press

Kaka had two goals, Yoshimar Yotun and Dominic Dwyer each had a goal and Orlando City beat a 10-man New England 6-1 Wednesday in Major League Soccer.

Xavier Kouassi was sent off for the Revolution with a red card in the 11th minute after he fouled Seb Hines. Kouassi won the ball, but his follow through went into Hines' legs and the referee went to the video to deem the foul serious.

Yotun assisted on goals for Antonio Nocerino in the 22nd minute and Hines 10 minutes later. Kaka scored in the 43rd and 77th, Dwyer in the 84th and Yotun in the 90th.

At Atlanta, Julian Gressel had a goal and the expansion Atlanta United clinched a playoff spot by beating the Philadelphia Union 3-0. Gressel scored his fourth goal in the 27th minute and set up Josef Martinez's 18th in the 33rd minute.

It was Gressel ninth assist, one behind the league record for first-year players. Clint Mathis had 10 for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1998.

Jack Harrison scored in the 10th minute and New York City FC held on to beat Montreal 1-0. Fidel Escobar's own goal in second-half stoppage time lifted last-place D.C. United to a 3-3 draw with New York.

Maynor Figueroa and Roland Lamah scored in the first 10 minutes and FC Dallas snapped a 10-game winless stretch with a 2-0 victory over Colorado. Alberth Elis scored two late goals and slumping Houston rallied to draw Los Angeles 3-3.

Nicolas Loderio had a goal and two assists and La Liga veteran Victor Rodriguez scored his first MLS goal to help the Seattle Sounders beat the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0. Nemanja Nikolic scored twice in the second half to break Chicago's season goal record with 20 and the Fire beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1.