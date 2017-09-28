Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/28/2017 7:02 AM

US women's team gives seed money to help launch NWSL union

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By ANNE M. PETERSON
Associated Press
 
 

The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association is donating $16,000 to help get the union for players in the National Women's Soccer League off the ground.

The NWSL Players Association represents more than 160 players who are not paid by the U.S. and Canadian soccer federations. Those federations pay the salaries of several national team players who are allocated across the five-year-old women's professional league.

The $16,000 donation represents the proceeds from T-shirts sold as part of the U.S. national team's 2016 #equalpayforequalplay campaign while the players sought a new labor agreement with U.S. Soccer. A deal between the two sides was struck in April.

A month later, non-allocated NWSL players overwhelmingly approved a new constitution and bylaws for a players' association. The group seeks to represent the interests of non-allocated players with the league's 10 teams and the league office.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account