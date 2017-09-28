Breaking News Bar
 
Injury-riddled Packers beat mistake-prone Bears 35-14

By GENARO C. ARMAS
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, and the injury-riddled Green Bay Packers converted three turnovers into scores in an eventful 35-14 victory over the mistake-prone Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Rodgers connected with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb on short touchdown passes to help build a 21-0 lead in the second quarter of a game delayed 45 minutes between the first two quarters because of lightning. The Packers overpowered the Bears down the stretch to slog out a win as intermittent rain fell at Lambeau Field.

The Packers lost two more key players to injuries. Adams left the field on a stretcher after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Danny Trevathan in the third quarter. Running back Ty Montgomery was knocked out in the first quarter with a chest injury.

But the Packers capitalized on an awful start by Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, who accounted for four turnovers.

