Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 9/28/2017 7:00 AM

Giving the gift of green in the "District of Cannabis"

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, jars of marijuana buds are displayed in Washington at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called âDistrict of Cannabisâ itâs legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the âgiftingâ loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.

    In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, jars of marijuana buds are displayed in Washington at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called âDistrict of Cannabisâ itâs legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the âgiftingâ loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, jars of marijuana buds next to edible products in Washington, at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called âDistrict of Cannabisâ itâs legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the âgiftingâ loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.

    In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, jars of marijuana buds next to edible products in Washington, at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called âDistrict of Cannabisâ itâs legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the âgiftingâ loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, a display of Creatos, Weed-Itz and Flavorblaster marijuana infused edibles in Washington, at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called âDistrict of Cannabisâ itâs legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the âgiftingâ loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.

    In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, a display of Creatos, Weed-Itz and Flavorblaster marijuana infused edibles in Washington, at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called âDistrict of Cannabisâ itâs legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the âgiftingâ loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.
    Associated Press

  • In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, smoke pours out of a pipe that uses a hot metal "nailââ to vaporize concentrated marijuana which is inhaled by a user in a process called "dabbing" in Washington, at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called âDistrict of Cannabisâ itâs legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the âgiftingâ loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.

    In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, smoke pours out of a pipe that uses a hot metal "nailââ to vaporize concentrated marijuana which is inhaled by a user in a process called "dabbing" in Washington, at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called âDistrict of Cannabisâ itâs legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the âgiftingâ loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.
    Associated Press

 
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- In the District of Columbia, an ordinary black t-shirt can cost $45 and a baseball cap can cost $50. That's because both purchases come with a free "gift"--a small amount of marijuana.

In the so-called "District of Cannabis" it's legal to consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area is a thriving industry of businesses using the "gifting" loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.

A legalization initiative passed overwhelmingly in 2014, but Congress, which oversees the D.C. city government, blocked the city from regulating or taxing marijuana sales. The results are mixed: marijuana enthusiasts are certainly happy, but legalization activists are unsatisfied and the city council is annoyed at all the lost potential tax revenue.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account