Giving the gift of green in the "District of Cannabis"

In this Sept. 11, 2017, photo, smoke pours out of a pipe that uses a hot metal "nailââ to vaporize concentrated marijuana which is inhaled by a user in a process called "dabbing" in Washington, at a closed Ethiopian restaurant at a "gifted" marijuana event. In the so-called âDistrict of Cannabisâ itâs legal to grow and consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area has spawned a thriving cottage industry of businesses using the âgiftingâ loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- In the District of Columbia, an ordinary black t-shirt can cost $45 and a baseball cap can cost $50. That's because both purchases come with a free "gift"--a small amount of marijuana.

In the so-called "District of Cannabis" it's legal to consume marijuana, but illegal to buy or sell it. The result of this unique legal grey area is a thriving industry of businesses using the "gifting" loophole. So far the city government and police are letting it happen.

A legalization initiative passed overwhelmingly in 2014, but Congress, which oversees the D.C. city government, blocked the city from regulating or taxing marijuana sales. The results are mixed: marijuana enthusiasts are certainly happy, but legalization activists are unsatisfied and the city council is annoyed at all the lost potential tax revenue.