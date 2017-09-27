Breaking News Bar
 
Sounders rout West-leading Whitecaps, 3-0

  • Seattle Sounders' Chad Marshall guards Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)

  • Seattle Sounders' Victor Rodriguez (8) guards Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)

  • Seattle Sounders' Victor Rodriguez (8) guards Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)

  • Seattle Sounders' Victor Rodriguez (8) dribbles to score a goal during the first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps, in an MLS soccer match in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)

  • Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro (10) dribbles past Vancouver Whitecaps' Russell Teibert (31) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)

  • Vancouver Whitecaps' Christian Bolanos, left, guards Seattle Sounders' Gustav Svensson (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)

By MARK MOSCHETTI
Associated Press
 
 

SEATTLE -- Nicolas Loderio had a goal and two assists and La Liga veteran Victor Rodriguez scored his first MLS goal to help the Seattle Sounders beat the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Sounders (12-8-11) rebounded from a 2-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on Saturday that snapped their unbeaten streak at 13 games. Since beating Minnesota on Aug. 20, they were 0-1-4.

Vancouver (14-10-6) was unbeaten in its previous seven games.

Rodriguez, signed Aug. 2 after spending four of the last five seasons in Spain's top league, put Seattle on the board in the 17th minute. He got behind two defenders, took a short pass from Lodeiro into the top of the penalty area restraining arc, and beat goalkeeper David Ousted with a shot into the back right corner. That ended a 202-minute scoring drought for the Sounders.

Loderio made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute when he broke unmarked into the box, took a pass from Joevin Jones and scored from 8 yards for his fifth of the year. In the 69th, Loderio and Clint Dempsey worked a give-and-go for Dempsey's team-leading 12th of the season.

Stefan Frei had his career-high 11th shutout.

