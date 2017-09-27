Sounders rout West-leading Whitecaps, 3-0

hello

Vancouver Whitecaps' Christian Bolanos, left, guards Seattle Sounders' Gustav Svensson (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro (10) dribbles past Vancouver Whitecaps' Russell Teibert (31) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Victor Rodriguez (8) dribbles to score a goal during the first half against the Vancouver Whitecaps, in an MLS soccer match in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Victor Rodriguez (8) guards Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Victor Rodriguez (8) guards Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Chad Marshall guards Vancouver Whitecaps' Fredy Montero, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Nicolas Loderio had a goal and two assists and La Liga veteran Victor Rodriguez scored his first MLS goal to help the Seattle Sounders beat the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Sounders (12-8-11) rebounded from a 2-0 loss at Real Salt Lake on Saturday that snapped their unbeaten streak at 13 games. Since beating Minnesota on Aug. 20, they were 0-1-4.

Vancouver (14-10-6) was unbeaten in its previous seven games.

Rodriguez, signed Aug. 2 after spending four of the last five seasons in Spain's top league, put Seattle on the board in the 17th minute. He got behind two defenders, took a short pass from Lodeiro into the top of the penalty area restraining arc, and beat goalkeeper David Ousted with a shot into the back right corner. That ended a 202-minute scoring drought for the Sounders.

Loderio made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute when he broke unmarked into the box, took a pass from Joevin Jones and scored from 8 yards for his fifth of the year. In the 69th, Loderio and Clint Dempsey worked a give-and-go for Dempsey's team-leading 12th of the season.

Stefan Frei had his career-high 11th shutout.